Sex offender wanted for failing to comply with lifetime registration conditions from rape case

SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are searching for a convicted sex offender who has been on the run for nearly a year.

Augustine Hinojosa, 62, has an arrest warrant for failing to comply with sex offender registration conditions.

In 1981, Hinojosa was convicted of sexually assaulting a 20-year-old woman. Hinojosa was sentenced to six years' probation and is required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

"His last known place of residence was on the Southwest Side of San Antonio," Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Bozeman said.

You're asked to call the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at 210-657-8500 if you have any information that can lead to Hinojosa's arrest.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.