Man wanted on charge he did not complete sex offender treatment program

SAN ANTONIO - A local man who was ordered to attend a treatment program after he was convicted of a sex crime involving a child is accused of skipping that treatment and at least one other requirement of his conviction.

Juan Francisco Arguello, 25, was convicted of sexual assault of a child. He is now accused of violating probation conditions.

"In August 2017, a warrant was issued for Arguello's arrest, following an indictment filed with the Bexar County 226th District Court," said Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Bozeman. "The indictment alleged that Arguello failed to complete a sex offender treatment program and absconded from supervision."

Arguello has brown eyes and black hair. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

"His last known place of residence was in Devine, Texas," Bozeman said.

If you have any information on Arguello's whereabouts, call the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at 210-657-8500.

