Man wanted on child sex assault charge could be in Pearsall

SAN ANTONIO - The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force is searching for Cristobal Martinez, 24, for allegedly sexually assaulting a child.

The warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child was filed in August 2018.

"The victim was under the age of 14 years old," Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Bozeman said.

Martinez's last known place of residence was in Pearsall, Texas.

Call the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at 210-657-8500 if you have information that can lead to Martinez's arrest.

