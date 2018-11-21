Man convicted of injury to child wanted for violating probation conditions

SAN ANTONIO - The U.S. Marshal Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force needs your help finding a man wanted for violating his probation conditions.

An arrest warrant was issued for Perry McHeard Jr., 27, in September 2017 after he allegedly absconded from court-ordered supervision. McHeard was originally convicted of injury to a child by intent.

If you have any information on McHeard's whereabouts, call the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at 210-657-8500.

