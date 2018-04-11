Man with ties to Elmendorf wanted since June 2017 for sex attack

SAN ANTONIO - A man with ties to the San Antonio area has been wanted for nearly one year on a charge of sexual assault.

Agustin Carapia-Ruiz, 27, was indicted in Bexar County on the charge in June 2017.

"The indictment alleged that Ruiz sexually assaulted a victim through physical force and violence," said Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Bozeman.

Ruiz is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

"His last known place of residence was in Elmendorf," Bozeman said.

If you have any information on Ruiz's whereabouts, call the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at (210) 657-8500.

