Man with ties to SA's South Side wanted on child sex charges

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio man suspected of sexually assaulting a child remains at large despite being sought by law enforcement officers for more than one year.

Gonzalo Diaz Gonzalez, 57, was indicted on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child in September 2017.

"The indictment alleged that Gonzalez sexually assaulted a child through physical force. The victim was under the age of 14 years old," Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Bozeman said.

Gonzalez stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. A photo of Gonzalez shows him with graying facial hair.

"His last known place of residence was on the South Side of San Antonio," Bozeman said.

If you have any information on Gonzalez's whereabouts, call the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at 210-657-8500.

