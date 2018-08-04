New FBI app lets you see if you're fit enough to be special agent

SAN ANTONIO - If you've ever been curious about whether you're fit enough to be an FBI special agent, there's an app for that.

The FBI physical fitness test app breaks down what it takes to pass part of the process to wear the badge.

“It is the exact test that FBI agents have to take.” FBI Special Agent Michelle Lee said.

The recently launched app is already "working out" for some who are considering becoming FBI agents.

“Watching the videos and watching exactly how you're supposed to do each move, I didn't even think that there would be a requirement for that, and that could disqualify you very easily,” said Hannah Gould, who is considering trying to become an agent.

A few finger muscles are all it takes to click and download the app for free on your smartphone. Then, the real exercising begins.

Part of the test includes doing as many sit-ups as you can in one minute. You also have to be able to do, a minimum of 14 to 18 pushups with a max of 45. There's also a 300-meter sprint, and a one and a half mile run.

“There is a scale, and you get a number of points depending on your performance,” Lee said.

A passing score means you've earned at least one point per event, totaling at least 12 points.

“It gives you a goal to work toward, which is nice,” Gould said.

If you reach the goal and end up becoming an agent, you're not in the clear. Special agents have to pass the physical fitness test twice a year.

“We might have to chase a subject down the street or engage in some sort of physical activity, so it's important for us to have a minimum amount of strength and cardio fitness,” Lee said.

