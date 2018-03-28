Northeast SA man wanted for years-long sexual abuse of child

SAN ANTONIO - Law enforcement officials are asking for help to find a San Antonio man wanted for more than one year on charges he sexually abused a child for years.

Ruben Cabrera, 34, was indicted in February 2017 on two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

"The indictment alleged that Cabrera sexually assaulted and abused a child multiple times over a period of four years. The victim was under the age of 14 years old," said Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Bozeman.

Cabrera is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

"His last known place of residence was on the Northeast Side of San Antonio," Bozeman said.

If you have any information on Cabrera's whereabouts, call the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at (210) 657-8500.

