SA man convicted of child sexual assault wanted on probation violation

SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are searching for a man who failed to identify himself to a police officer which resulted in the violation of his probation conditions.

Jerreal Minor was convicted in 2016 of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl. He was sentenced to five years of probation. He is also required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force hasn't been able to locate him. An arrest warrant was issued in October 2017 for the probation violation.

Here's what we know about Minor:

He's 5 fee, 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds

Last known place of residence: downtown area of San Antonio

Call the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at 210-657-8500 if you have any information on Minor's whereabouts.

