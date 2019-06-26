SA man convicted of indecency with a child wanted on new charge

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio man is considered a fugitive after allegedly failing to comply with sex offender registration conditions.

An arrest warrant was issued for Ricardo Sergio Garza, 35, in July 2018 after a complaint was filed with the Bexar County 175th District Court.

"The complaint alleged that Garza intentionally and knowingly failed to register a change of address with local law enforcement authority," Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Bozeman said.

In 2006, Garza was convicted on two counts of indecency with a child through sexual contact. The victim was an 11-year-old girl.

Garza was sentenced to four years in prison. Due to his conviction, Garza is also required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Garza's last known place of residence was on the West Side of San Antonio.

Call the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at 210-657-8500 if you have any information that can lead to Garza's arrest.

