SA man wanted, accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting young child

SAN ANTONIO - The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force needs your help tracking down a man accused of violently and repeatedly sexually assaulting a young child.

Lennen Isaac Santiago, 24, is wanted on six counts of super aggravated sexual assault of a child.

In December 2017, an warrant was issued for Santiago's arrest. "The indictment alleged that Santiago sexually assaulted a child multiple times through physical force and contact. The victim was under the age of 6 years old," Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Bozeman said.

Here's what we know about Santiago:

He's 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

His last known place of residence was on the Northeast Side of San Antonio.

Call the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at 210-657-8500 if you have any information regarding Santiago's whereabouts.

