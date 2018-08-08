SA man wanted for 2 sex crimes against teen girl

SAN ANTONIO - A local man has been wanted for one year on child sex charges, but he has yet to appear before a judge to answer to them.

A warrant for the arrest of William Howard Jones III was issued in August 2017 after a grand jury indicted him for two counts of sexual assault of a child.

"The indictment alleged that Jones sexually assaulted and took advantage of a child. The victim was under the age of 17 years old," said Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Bozeman.

Jones is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

"His last known place of residence was on the Northwest Side of San Antonio," Bozeman said.

If you have any information on Jones' whereabouts, call the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at 210-657-8500.

