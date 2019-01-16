Crime Fighters

SA man wanted for allegedly physically assaulting child under 14

Jose Martinez, 29, believed to be on the South Side of San Antonio

By Brina Monterroza - Executive Producer

SAN ANTONIO - The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force needs the public's help tracking down a man wanted for allegedly injuring a child.

An arrest warrant for Jose Arturo Martinez, 29, was issued in October 2017 on a charge that Martinez physically assaulted a child causing bodily injury. The victim was under the age of 14.

Here's what we know about Martinez:

  • He is a Hispanic male
  • He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds
  • His last known place of residence was on San Antonio's South Side

You're asked to call the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at (210) 657-8500 if you know anything about Martinez's whereabouts.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.