SA man wanted for allegedly physically assaulting child under 14

SAN ANTONIO - The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force needs the public's help tracking down a man wanted for allegedly injuring a child.

An arrest warrant for Jose Arturo Martinez, 29, was issued in October 2017 on a charge that Martinez physically assaulted a child causing bodily injury. The victim was under the age of 14.

Here's what we know about Martinez:

He is a Hispanic male

He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds

His last known place of residence was on San Antonio's South Side

You're asked to call the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at (210) 657-8500 if you know anything about Martinez's whereabouts.

CLICK HERE TO SEE OTHER FUGITIVES

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.