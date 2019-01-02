SA man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a child

SAN ANTONIO - The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force is searching for a man wanted on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child and parole violation.

Warrants were issued for Adam Charles Barba, 56, in June 2018 after charges were filed with the San Antonio Police Department.

"The charges alleged that Barba sexually assaulted a child through physical force and contact. The victim was under the age of 14 years old," said Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Bozeman.

Here's what we know about Barba:

He's 5'4" and approximately 160 lbs.

Last known place of residence: San Antonio

Call the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at 210-657-8500 if you have any information on Barba's whereabouts.

CLICK HERE TO SEE OTHER FUGITIVES

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.