SA man wanted on 6 counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child

SAN ANTONIO - Authorities need your help tracking down a man who has been on the run for nearly a year.

An arrest warrant was issued for Jose Alberto Lopez, 47, in August 2018 after he was indicted on six counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. The victim was under the age of 14.

"The indictment alleged that Lopez sexually assaulted a child multiple times through physical force and contact," said Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Bozeman.

Lopez's last known place of residence was on the South Side of San Antonio.

Call the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at 210-657-8500 if you have information that can lead to Lopez's arrest.

