SA man wanted on charge he sexually assaulted a child multiple times

SAN ANTONIO - Authorities need your help tracking down a man accused of sexually assaulting a child multiple times.

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force is searching for Edgardo Miro Eamiguel Jr., 42. A warrant for his arrested was issued in January 2018.

Eamiguel is wanted on two counts of indecency with a child through sexual contact.

"His last known place of residence was on the Northeast Side of San Antonio," said Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Bozeman.

Call the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at 210-657-8500 if you know anything about Eamiguel's whereabouts.

