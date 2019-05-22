SA man wanted on charges he sexually assaulted, abused child multiple times

SAN ANTONIO - The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force is searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting and abusing a child multiple times.

Daniel Garza, 52, has an active arrest warrant involving three counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child. The warrant was filed in February 2018.

"The victim was under the age of 14 years old," said Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Bozeman.

Garza's last known place of residence was on the North Side of San Antonio.

Call the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at 210-657-8500 if you have information about Garza that can lead to his arrest.

