SA man wanted on charge of injuring a child considered fugitive

SAN ANTONIO - Authorities believe a man wanted on a charge he injured a child intentionally could be living on the Northwest Side.

In January 2018, an arrest warrant was issued for Fernando Nanez Jr., 23.

"The indictment alleged that Nanez physically assaulted a child causing bodily injury," Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Bozeman said.

The victim was younger than 14.

Nanez is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds.

Anyone with information that could lead to Nanez's arrest is asked to call the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at 210-657-8500.

