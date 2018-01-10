SA sex offender hasn't reported address to police in 10 years

SAN ANTONIO - A convicted sex offender required to register as a sex offender every year for life is wanted on a charge he failed to do that for 10 years.

Jesus Adolf Rodriguez, 58, is also accused of absconding from court-ordered supervision.

Court records show Rodriguez was convicted in 1999 on a charge of indecency with a 9-year-old girl through sexual contact. He was released from prison in 2007 after serving nine years.

In January 2008, Rodriguez registered with the San Antonio Police Department. He has not been seen since. KSAT-12 first featured Rodriguez as a fugitive in June 2017.

Rodriguez is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Rodriguez has been known to live on the North Side of San Antonio.

If you have any information on Rodriguez's whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at 210-657-8500.

CLICK HERE TO SEE OTHER WANTED FUGITIVES

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.