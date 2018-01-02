SAPD seeks suspect in West Side Popeye's robbery

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are trying to track down a suspect in a restaurant robbery on the city’s West Side.

Officers said a man went into a Popeye’s in the 6100 block of Callaghan Road on Monday, pulled a gun on the employee who tried taking his order and demanded cash.

Once the man got the money from the register, he ran off.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

