SAPD seeks suspect in West Side Popeye's robbery

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are trying to track down a suspect in a restaurant robbery on the city’s West Side.
Officers said a man went into a Popeye’s in the 6100 block of Callaghan Road on Monday, pulled a gun on the employee who tried taking his order and demanded cash.
More News Headlines
Once the man got the money from the register, he ran off.
Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.
Copyright 2017 by KSAT - All rights reserved.