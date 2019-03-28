'See it, Say it, Send it': Cibolo police fighting crime with new mobile app

CIBOLO - The Cibolo Police Department is investing $900 a year into a crime-fighting application that the department hopes will help them solve crimes quicker.

The app, called See it, Say it, Send it or S3, is available to law enforcement departments nationwide. The department tested the app for about a year before making the decision to launch it to the public, according to Officer Matt Schima, the public information officer for the department.

“It is a new app so we got some of our alumni of the police academy to get it and practice with it,” said Schima. "We tested notifications with them to make sure they were getting them, as well, and got them to send in tips and it all worked out perfectly. We were really excited to use it for the public.”

One of the reasons this idea was prompted was to keep up with the way people communicate.

“We are seeing nowadays with smartphones and applications, people are using their phones more that way than they are picking up a phone to call the 1-800 number or emailing,” said Schima.

Schima said upgrading to the S3 app allows people to send in tips much quicker than in the past.

“People had to call to the county crime stoppers and then a call taker, 24/7, was there putting it in a computer and they send us an email,” said Schima. “Then we would maybe get it the next morning or on Monday if it was the weekend.”

Now, officials assigned to monitoring the app will get a notification reminder every 30 minutes until someone checks the tip that was sent in.

“We are in the business of responding immediately,” said Schima. “That is a huge help for us to be able to respond more quickly and possibly be able to stop things before they happen.”

In addition to accepting tips, people can also receive urgent broadcast notifications on the app.

“Whenever the public goes into a particular zone, they can get a notification,” said Schima. “You can receive this information if there is a SWAT incident in your neighborhood, or something like a train derailment, or a major accident on your way to work."

Facial recognition is another feature where people can submit photos of wanted suspects or missing persons. If you've witnessed a crime or a suspicious incident, you can also submit photos and videos. People can also anonymously chat with law enforcement officials.

Schima said the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District is using a similar app called Participate, Prevent, Protect School or P3.

“The P3 app is completely school-based,” Schima said. “It is run through Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers. It is 100 percent anonymous where students can submit tips whether it’s concern about a fellow classmate, suicide or something like that."

The tips are assigned to administrators. They will decide if a school resource officer needs to get involved.

“People don’t want to be called a snitch so this gives them the ability to be able to go into a restroom or after school and submit these tips and nobody would ever know," Schima said.

The Cibolo Police Department said its main goal is to continue the great relationship it has with residents.

“We heavily rely on those who are in our community. They are our eyes and ears on the street. They help us prevent and solve crime every single day. We are one of the safest cities here and we want to stay that way," said Schima.

San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers also utilizes P3 app where community memebers can submit tips.

Both the P3 and S3 apps can be downloaded for free in the Apple App and Google Play stores.

