Sex offender released on probation, skips required address registration with law enforcement

SAN ANTONIO - A man who received probation for rape is accused of failing to do a key part of his sentence: register his address with law enforcement.

Gabriel Vazquez, 41, was indicted in August 2017 in Bexar County.

"The indictment alleged that Vazquez failed to register as a sex offender with the local law enforcement authority and absconded from supervision," said Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Bozeman.

The indictment came one month after court records show Vazquez was convicted on a charge of sexual assault by physical contact and force. The state's sex offender registry site does not list Vazquez registered with any agency between the time of his sentencing or the new charge.

Vazquez is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

"His last known place of residence was Converse, Texas," Bozeman said.

If you have any information on Vazquez's whereabouts, call the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at 210-657-8500.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.