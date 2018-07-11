Sex offender remains at-large on charge he skipped registration requirement

SAN ANTONIO - A convicted sex offender accused of not registering his address with police has eluded law enforcement since 2016 -- despite a public plea for help finding him in November.

Manuel Basaldua, 31, was convicted in 2008 of sexual assault of a child. He served seven years in prison.

Basaldua was released from prison in 2015. The state's sex offender registry website shows Basaldua initially registered his address with the San Antonio Police Department, but has not reported to them annually as he is required to do by law.

A warrant was issued for Basaldua's arrest in 2016 after he was indicted for failing to comply with sex offender registration conditions. KSAT-12 first featured Basaldua as a fugitive in November.

Basaldua is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 179 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information on Basaldua's whereabouts, call the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at 210-657-8500.

