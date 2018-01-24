Sex offender skips annual required registration for more than 7 years

SAN ANTONIO - A sex offender required to register with law enforcement officials every year for life only did so after he was convicted of a sex crime against a 5-year-old girl. That was in 2010.

Now, George Sanchez is wanted for failing to comply with sex offender registration conditions.

Sanchez, 42, was first featured as a fugitive on KSAT-12 in July 2017. Since then, law enforcement officials said, Sanchez has lived on the East Side of San Antonio. He's currently listed as "absconded" on the state's sex offender registry site.

Sanchez was sentenced to two years' probation in 2010 for the charge of indecency with a child through sexual contact. That year, he registered with the San Antonio Police Department. He has not registered with any other agency since.

Sanchez is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Sanchez's whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at 210-657-8500.

