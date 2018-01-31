Sex offender has been wanted for 1 year for violating registration conditions

SAN ANTONIO - A sex offender who was convicted of an attack on a 15-year-old girl hasn't been seen by authorities in nearly two years, so he is wanted for violating conditions of the sex offender registry, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Adrian Gutierrez, 26, was convicted in 2011 for sodomy of a minor. He served one year in custody and was required to register as a sex offender every year for life. The state's sex offender registry site shows Gutierrez reported to the San Antonio Police Department in 2012, 2014 and 2016.

"In January 2017, a warrant was issued for Gutierrez's arrest following an indictment filed with the Bexar County 290th District Court. The indictment alleged that Gutierrez failed to verify registration as a sex offender with the local law enforcement authority," said Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Bozeman.

Gutierrez is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

"His last known place of residence was on the Northwest Side of San Antonio," Bozeman said.

If you have any information on Gutierrez's whereabouts, call the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at 210-657-8500.

