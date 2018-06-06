Sex offender wanted on charges he violated probation

SAN ANTONIO - A convicted sex offender sentenced to probation on a charge he attacked an 11-year-old girl is wanted for violating the terms of his probation.

Juan Ricardo Pastrana Jr., 23, was convicted and sentenced to five years probation in April 2016 for a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child. The state's sex offender registry site shows Pastrana is required to register his address with law enforcement every year for life. He last did that in March 2017 with the San Antonio Police Department.

"In June 2017, a warrant was filed with the Bexar County 187th District Court. The indictment alleged that Pastrana violated multiple court-ordered conditions of his five year probation," said Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Bozeman.

Pastrana is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 202 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

"His last known place of residence was on the West Side of San Antonio," Bozeman said.

If you have any information on Pastrana's whereabouts, call the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at 210-657-8500.

CLICK HERE TO SEE OTHER WANTED FUGITIVES

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.