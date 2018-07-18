Sex offender who last lived on SA's West Side wanted for not reporting address to police

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio man who received probation for sexual assault is accused of a new charge stemming from the conviction. He's accused of violating sex offender registration conditions.

Joshua James Guajardo, 28, was convicted in 2016 for sexually assaulting a 26-year-old woman. He received four years probation and was ordered to register as a sex offender every year for the rest of his life.

The state's sex offender registry site shows Guajardo did that just once, days after he was sentenced. By August of 2017, Guajardo was indicted and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

"The indictment alleged that Guajardo failed to register a change of address with the local law enforcement authority and absconded from supervision," said Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Bozeman.

Guajardo is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

"His last known place of residence was on the West Side of San Antonio," Bozeman said.

If you have any information on Guajardo's whereabouts, call the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at (210) 657-8500.

