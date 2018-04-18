Sex offender with ties to Atascosa accused of violating registration rules

SAN ANTONIO - A convicted sex offender has been wanted for nearly one year on a charge he has not reported his address to law enforcement authorities.

Fidencio Acevedo Jr., 40, was convicted in 2004 of sexually assaulting a 22-year-old woman. He served two years in prison and was required to register as a sex offender for life.

The Texas Sex Offender Registry shows Acevedo last verified his address with the San Antonio Police Department in 2016.

"In May 2017, a warrant was issued for Acevedo's arrest following an indictment filed with the Bexar County 437th District Court. The indictment alleged that Acevedo failed to register a change of address with the local law enforcement authority," said Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Bozeman.

CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE PHOTOS OF FIDENCIO ACEVEDO

Acevedo is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

"His last known place of residence was in Atascosa, Texas," Bozeman said.

If you have any information on Acevedo's whereabouts, call the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at (210) 657-8500.

CLICK HERE TO SEE OTHER WANTED FUGITIVES

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.