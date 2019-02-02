CAPTURED: Sex offender with ties to North SA wanted for failing to report address to police

SAN ANTONIO - UPDATE: Alex Lee Flores Jr. is currently in a prison located in Beeville for failing to comply with sex offender registrations.

(Previously)

A man convicted of raping a 12-year-old boy is wanted on a charge he did not report his address to police -- a requirement of his sex offender registration.

Alex Lee Flores Jr., 29, was convicted in 2005 for aggravated sexual assault of a child. He was required to register as a sex offender annually through June of this year. He's accused of not meeting that requirement.

"In 2015, a warrant was issued for Flores' arrest, following an indictment filed with the Bexar County 144th District Court. The indictment alleged that Flores failed to register a change of address with local law enforcement and absconded from supervision," said Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Bozeman.

The state's sex offender registry site shows Flores registered a change in status with the San Antonio Police Department in 2016.

Flores is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

"His last known place of residence was on the North Side of San Antonio," Bozeman said.

If you have any information on Flores' whereabouts, call the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at 210-657-8500.

