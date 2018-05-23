Sex offender with ties to North SA wanted for violating registration rules

SAN ANTONIO - After nearly one year of searching for a convicted sex offender, law officers are asking for help to find him.

Fernandeo Mederos, 53, has been wanted since he was indicted in June 2017 for failing to comply with sex offender registration conditions.

"The indictment alleged that Mederos failed to register a change of address with the local law enforcement authority," said Deputy United States Marshal Chris Bozeman.

The Texas Sex Offender Registry said Mederos was convicted in 2006 for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl. He served eight years in prison. The website showed Mederos last registered with the San Antonio Police Department in December of 2016. It said Mederos is required to register once a year for the rest of his life.

"His last known place of residence was on the North Side of San Antonio," Bozeman said.

Mederos is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 183 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Law enforcement authorities have documented several aliases Mederos have used. They include: Fernando Martinez, Fernando Mederos Martinez, Fernando Mederos, Fernando M. Mederos and Fernando Martinez Mederos.

If you have any information on Mederos' whereabouts, call the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at 210-657-8500.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.