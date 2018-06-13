Sex offender with ties to SA's South Side considered a fugitive

SAN ANTONIO - He served five years in prison on child sex charges, now a convicted sex offender is facing more time behind bars on charges he broke a key requirement of court-ordered sex offender registration.

Felipe Weaver Garcia, Jr., 35, was convicted of indecency with a 12-year-old girl through sexual contact in 2006. The state's sex offender registry shows Garcia served five years in prison and registered his address with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

"In 2015, a warrant was issued for Garcia's arrest following an indictment filed with the Bexar County 227th District Court. The indictment alleged that Garcia failed to register a change of address with the local law enforcement authority and absconded from supervision," said Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Bozeman.

Garcia is 6 feet tall and weighs 300 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

"His last known place of residence was on the South Side of San Antonio," Bozeman said.

If you have any information on Garcia's whereabouts, call the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at 210-657-8500.

