Sex offender with ties to SA's East Side wanted for failing to report address to police

SAN ANTONIO - A convicted child sex offender is wanted on a new charge he violated sex offender registration conditions.

Jesse Garza Jr. was convicted in 2006 on a charge of indecency with a 5-year-old girl through sexual contact. He served two years in prison and after his release, Garza was required to register as a sex offender every year for the rest of his life.

The state's sex offender registry shows Garza verified his address with the San Antonio Police Department in 2015, but has not reported to them since.

"In August 2016, a warrant was issued for Garza's arrest following an indictment filed with the Bexar County 227th District Court," said Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Bozeman. "The indictment alleged that Garza failed to verify registration as a sex offender with the local law enforcement authority."

Garza is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Garza also has a tattoo near his left eye.

"His last known place of residence was on the East Side of San Antonio," Bozeman said.

If you have any information on Garza's whereabouts, call the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at 210-657-8500.

