Sex offender with ties to SA's North Side wanted on new charge

SAN ANTONIO - A man convicted of a sex crime against a 6-year-old girl is facing more time in prison for violating a key condition of his sentence: verifying his address to police.

Johnnie Gomez Cardenas, 60, was convicted in 1996 on a charge of indecency with a child through sexual contact. The state's sex offender registry site shows Cardenas was discharged from parole/mandatory supervision after 10 years.

Cardenas was required to register as a sex offender every year for life. Records show he first registered in 2013 with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in Huntsville. He registered with the San Antonio Police Department in 2016, but is now listed as absconded.

"In July 2016, a warrant was issued for Cardenas' arrest, following an indictment filed with the Bexar County 379th District Court. The indictment alleged that Cardenas failed to verify registration as a sex offender with the local law enforcement authority," said Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Bozeman.

Cardenas is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He is balding and has brown eyes.

"His last known place of residence was on the North Side of San Antonio," Bozeman said.

If you have any information on Cardenas' whereabouts, call the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at (210) 657-8500.

