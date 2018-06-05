Sex offender with ties to SA's South Side accused of violating probation

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio man convicted of sexual assault is wanted for a charge connected to that crime. Jesus Antonio Ortiz is accused of violating conditions of his probation.

Ortiz, 21, served five years in prison for sexually assaulting a 19-year-old woman. The state's sex offender registry site shows he is required to register as a sex offender annually for life. Ortiz reported his address to the San Antonio Police Department in 2016. The picture below was taken during that meeting.

Photo from Texas Sex Offender Registry of Jesus Antonio Ortiz taken Dec. 6, 2016. More Headlines

"In July 2017, a warrant was issued for Ortiz's arrest following an indictment filed with the Bexar County 436th District Court. The indictment alleged that Ortiz failed to register a change of address with the local law enforcement authority," said Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Bozeman.

Ortiz is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

"His last known place of residence was on the South Side of San Antonio," Bozeman said.

If you have any information on Ortiz's whereabouts, call the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at 210-657-8500.

