Tip from KSAT-12 viewer leads to arrest of fugitive accused of hurting kids

SAN ANTONIO - Within 12 hours of being featured as a fugitive on KSAT-12, a man accused of hurting two children was in custody.

Mark Anthony Gomez, 30, had been wanted in Bexar County for two counts of injury to a child by intent since June 2017. Law enforcement officers looked for him here -- including his last known address on San Antonio's North Side -- but had not been able to find him.

Tuesday night, the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force asked for help to find Gomez. Deputy Chris Bozeman said a KSAT-12 viewer saw the story and said Gomez was in Harlingen. After some investigation, deputies with the U.S. Marshals Service there found Gomez and arrested him. Bozeman said Gomez knew he was wanted.

Gomez was taken to the Cameron County Jail. It was not clear when he would be brought to Bexar County to face the charges of injury to a child by intent.

