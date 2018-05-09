West SA man wanted for child sex charges

SAN ANTONIO - It's been nearly one year since a San Antonio man was indicted on child sex charges, but he has yet to appear before a judge. That's because officers have not been able to arrest him.

John Anthony Uvalle, 64, was indicted in June 2017 on three counts of indecency with a child through sexual contact.

"The indictment alleged that Uvalle sexually assaulted a child multiple times. The victim was under the age of 17 years old," said Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Bozeman.

Since the indictment, officers have tried to find Uvalle but have not been successful.

"His last known place of residence was on the West Side of San Antonio," Bozeman said.

Uvalle is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair.

If you have any information on Uvalle's whereabouts, call the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at 210-657-8500.

