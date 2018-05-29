Crime Stoppers appeal for information into woman's purse-snatching slaying

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police hope to shed new light into a fatal shooting of a 22-year-old woman in March by issuing an appeal through Crime Stoppers for more information.

Candida "Candy" Jimenez was gunned down March 22 just steps from her door at a Northwest Side apartment complex by someone who also stole her purse.

On the morning of the slaying, a sergeant at the scene in the 5900 block of Danny Kaye Drive told KSAT 12 News that Jimenez was returning home from a night out with a 22-year-old man, who was shot in the foot.

Police said the motive for the fatal shooting appeared to be robbery.

But Jose Rivera, a friend of Jimenez's since high school, said he has doubts about the motive. He said it appears to him to be more of a personal issue.

Rivera said Jimenez was shot more than a dozen times, although officers at the scene only said that she suffered "multiple" gunshot wounds.

"It makes you angry, especially when the person hasn't been found," Rivera said. "It's just, like, why? Why would you do that?"

Rivera described Jimenez as being a "beautiful person," a good friend and a loving mother to a young girl.

"She was down to earth. She always wanted to hang out with friends, enjoy her life. She loved her daughter," he said. "When it happened, it was, like, shocking. You don't think someone's going to disappear just out of your life like that."

Jimenez said he had just spent time with Jimenez at her home a few days before her death.

Police also have a lot of questions about the case, most importantly -- who killed Jimenez.

They ask anyone who has information about the slaying to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (7867).

