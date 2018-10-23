Crime Stoppers guarantees $20K reward for information in slaying of NE Side man

SAN ANTONIO - The slaying of a Northeast Side remains unsolved after eight years of investigations.

San Antonio Crime Stoppers has increased and will now guarantee a $20,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person or people responsible for the murder of Eric Mendoza, 20.

Mendoza was fatally shot Oct. 21, 2010, in the 5000 block of Village Path on the Northeast Side.

Residents came out of their homes and saw Mendoza’s truck striking several vehicles before coming to a stop.

Officers responded and found Mendoza unresponsive in his vehicle. He died at the scene and there were no witnesses, according to San Antonio police.

Calls and tips directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

Anyone with information in Mendoza’s death is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867) or visit sacrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.