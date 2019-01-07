Crime Stoppers search for man accused of sex assault, kidnapping of teenager

SAN ANTONIO - Crime Stoppers is looking for a man who officials said kidnapped a 16-year-old girl in a Walmart parking lot and sexually assaulted her.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest of the man responsible for the crime on Oct. 3 at a Walmart on Potranco Road.

The victim was walking through the parking lot when the suspect offered her money if he let him take pictures of her, police said.

The suspect threatened her if she didn't get into his vehicle and she obliged, police said. The suspect drove her to a nearby location and sexually assaulted her, police said.

The victim escaped and ran home to report the incident, police said. The suspect fled the area and has not been found, according to police.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and between 20-30 years old.

Calls and tips directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (7867).

