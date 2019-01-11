Crime Stoppers looking for bank robber

SAN ANTONIO - Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help in identifying a bank robber.

A man entered the Comerica Bank at 615 NW Loop 410 around 4:15 p.m. on Dec. 28 and showed a note to a teller, demanding money, police said.

The teller complied with the bandit's demand and gave him cash in various denominations, police said.

The man took the note back and left the bank, running east, police said.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the man.

Tips can be called in to 210-224-STOP (7867) or submitted on the Crime Stoppers website or on the P3 Tips app that can be downloaded in the App Store or Google Play.



