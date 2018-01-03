SAPD seeks info in slaying of man gunned down in driveway

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in tracking down whoever killed 29-year-old Jaen Carlo Pecina, who was shot multiple times outside his home.

Pecina had just arrived at his home in the 300 block of Cortez Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 6 and was walking up to his driveway toward a gate when an unknown person shot him.

The shooter fled in a dark-colored SUV and Pecina was found dead in front of his home.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating whoever was involved in Pecina’s death.



Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867).

Calls and tips are anonymous and must be submitted directly to Crime Stoppers to be eligible for the reward.

