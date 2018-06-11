Crime Stoppers offers $10K reward in 2016 fatal hit-and-run case

SAN ANTONIO - Crime Stoppers is offering a guaranteed $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a driver wanted in a 2016 fatal hit-and-run.

Sylvia Hernandez, 52, was walking in the 8600 block of Cinnamon Creek Drive on Dec. 28, 2016, when a vehicle traveling northbound struck and killed her, police said.

The driver failed to stop and render aid, police said.

Police have no description of the driver or the vehicle involved in the fatality.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (7867) or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

You can also submit a tip on the P3 Tips app, which can be downloaded in the App Store or through Google Play.

