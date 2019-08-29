News

Crime Stoppers offers reward for man who robbed convenience store at gunpoint

By Julie Moreno - Executive Producer/Social Media

SAN ANTONIO - Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of a man who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint earlier this month.

The crime happened on Aug. 19 at the Clark Express in the 1300 block of Rigsby  Avenue.

Police said the man pulled out a gun and demanded cash from a worker. When he got what he came for, he ran away.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (7867).

