Crime Stoppers offers reward for arrest of man wanted in string of crimes

SAN ANTONIO - Police are trying to identify a man wanted in a string of crimes, including burglary and theft of a vehicle.

On Saturday, Crime Stoppers released three photos of a man accused of breaking into a home in the 9600 block of Criswell Creek on May 27.

The man allegedly stole car keys, credit cards and a vehicle in the driveway of the home. The man is accused of using the stolen credit cards to withdraw money from the victim's bank account.

Police say he's wanted in three burglary - habitation with intent to commit theft cases, theft of a vehicle and credit card abuse.

Those with information in the string of crimes should call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (7867).

Calls and tips made directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest of the man pictured.

Crime Stoppers pays rewards in cash, but only for anonymous, crime-solving tips submitted directly to Crime Stoppers, and that concern information not previously provided to, or known by law enforcement.

