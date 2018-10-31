Crime Stoppers offers reward for information in 2013 murder

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are asking for the public's help in tracking down murder suspects responsible for the shooting death of a 29-year-old man in 2013.

Police said responding officers found Sean Cannon suffering from a gunshot wound on Oct. 23, 2013, in the 2500 block of Aganier Avenue, on the city's north side. Cannon was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police they saw a white late 1990s model Ford Expedition leaving the area following several gunshots.

The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are offering a reward up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the 2013 fatal shooting.

Anyone with information about Cannon's murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (7867).

Calls and tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous; to be eligible for the reward, tips must be submitted directly to Crime Stoppers.

