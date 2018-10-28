Crime Stoppers revives search for clues in deadly 2016 hit-and-run

SAN ANTONIO - Crime Stoppers has revived a search for clues in the 2016 hit-and-run death of a 61-year-old man.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the driver responsible for hitting and killing Robert Deleon.

Deleon was leaving a bar with his family and as they were crossing the street to get to their car, a white van struck him and drove off.

The fatal hit-and-run happened at East Highland Boulevard and South Gevers Street on Oct. 6, 2016.

Deleon died at San Antonio Military Medical Center.

Those with information about the fatal crash are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case. However, tips must be made directly to Crime Stoppers.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

