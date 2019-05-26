Crime Stoppers seek assailants who robbed Dollar General at gunpoint

SAN ANTONIO - Authorities on Sunday released surveillance photos of two men who they said robbed a Dollar General at gunpoint late last month.

Crime Stoppers released the photographs of the two men, both with covered faces, accused of robbing a Dollar General in the 5900 block of Randolph Boulevard on April 25. According to the bulletin, one of the men walked into the store around 10 p.m. and pointed a gun at the two clerks while demanding money.

Police said the second robber stood watch inside the store at the front entrance.

Both ran into the Amberton apartment complex nearby after the robbery.

Those with information about the robbery are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867. All tips and calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

