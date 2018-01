SAN ANTONIO - Two people have been charged in the 2016 murder of 19-year-old Silvester Garcia, police announced Monday.

A Crime Stoppers tip led authorities to charge Michael Perez, 19, and a juvenile in Garcia's murder. Both Perez and the juvenile were already behind bars on unrelated charges.

Garcia was killed in the 2400 block of West Commerce on Aug. 13.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.