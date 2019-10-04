Alleged murderer awaiting trial in death of wife 10 years ago

SAN ANTONIO - In Wilson County, homicides are few and far between. In the summer of 2009, the Wilson County Sheriff's Office was tasked with solving the murder of 50-year-old Sylvia Clark.

Clark was found dead in her La Vernia home by her husband Gary Clark on July 19, 2009.

Gary Clark told authorities that he had returned home from a trip to San Antonio when he discovered his wife, and that he had last seen her alive that morning as she was preparing to go to church.

An autopsy later revealed that Sylvia Clark had been strangled and had bruises all over her body.

Investigators were unable to connect evidence to a suspect -- the case went cold.

The Texas Rangers would step in to help the Wilson County's Sheriff's Office in trying to solve the case.

It would take nine years, but on July 12, 2018, Gary Clark was arrested and charged in the murder of his wife.

RELATED: Man charged with strangling wife in 2009 freed on $750,000 bond days after arrest

Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt told KSAT 12 last year that Gary Clark was the number one person of interest in the case from the beginning.

Tackitt said they had evidence but had not been able to connect it to make an arrest.

Gary Clark has since posted bond and is awaiting trial.

According to the Wilson County News, the trial was set to begin this year but has since been rescheduled for February 2020.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.