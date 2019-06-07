Shooter in murder of 13-year-old in 2013 remains on loose

SAN ANTONIO - In 2013, there were 72 murders reported in San Antonio, according to a San Antonio Police Department Uniform Crime Report.

One of those cases that remains unsolved is the murder of 13-year-old Gabriel Martinez.

In this week's South Texas Crime Stories, we take a look back at this crime that took a young boy's life.

Sept. 15, 2013

The Martinez family had just moved to the 300 block of Palfrey St. on the city's South Side when the unthinkable happened.

At around 3 a.m. Sept. 15, 2013, Gabriel Martinez went outside to get his mother's purse from the trunk of her car.

While outside, someone inside a dark SUV drove up and opened fire.

Martinez was hit twice, staggered to the backyard and died in his mother's arms.

Investigation

Witnesses at the scene told police that right before shots were fired, someone in the suspect vehicle shouted something at Gabriel and then opened fire.

According to police reports, one woman at the scene gave two different descriptions of the shooter's vehicle.

It was at first a dark Chevrolet Suburban and then changed to a black Ford Expedition.

Two months later, Crime Stoppers put out an award leading to an arrest in this case.

KSAT 12 spoke with his mother, who said remembers the last words he said to her.

"He said, 'Mom, I love you. Mom, I love you.' Then he gave up," remembered Abby Martinez.

She went on to say that she believed whoever shot her son had the wrong house.

According to a Crime Stoppers release, suspects had been identified but more information was needed to help detectives secure an arrest.

Six years later according to Crime Stoppers, this case still remains unsolved.

Anybody with information can call in an anonymous tip at 210-224-STOP.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.